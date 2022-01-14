Love to Grow Expo to benefit Project Food Forest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Project Food Forest is hosting the Love to Grow Expo on Saturday, January 22nd from 1-5pm in Luverne, MN. With multiple speakers on vegetable, edible perennial, and native plant gardening, along with specialty brews, teas, appetizers, and educational booths, it is sure to be an inspiring time.

The event will provide education and an opportunity for networking while also raising funds for Project Food Forest’s continued work throughout the region.

Ticketing information for in-person and virtual options can be found here:

Love to Grow Expo at Take 16 Tickets, Sat, Jan 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite

