Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Love to Grow Expo to benefit Project Food Forest

By Scott Engen
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Project Food Forest is hosting the Love to Grow Expo on Saturday, January 22nd from 1-5pm in Luverne, MN. With multiple speakers on vegetable, edible perennial, and native plant gardening, along with specialty brews, teas, appetizers, and educational booths, it is sure to be an inspiring time.

The event will provide education and an opportunity for networking while also raising funds for Project Food Forest’s continued work throughout the region.

Ticketing information for in-person and virtual options can be found here:

Love to Grow Expo at Take 16 Tickets, Sat, Jan 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sickness shutters Canistota School District
Sickness shutters Canistota School District
Our I-team is receiving calls and texts with concerns for Women incarcerated at the Women’s...
Allegations surface of South Dakota Prison Inmates being housed in frigid gym
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
South Dakota Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
SD Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
Travel challenges return for Friday
A Winter Storm is on the Way

Latest News

Project Food Forest to host a fundraising event at Take 16 Brewing Company.
Project Food Forest to host fundraising event at Take 16 Brewing Company
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department offering hire incentives to attract new recruits
At-home COVID testing
Interview: Doctor answers questions about at-home COVID-19 tests
Avera doctor answers questions about at-home COVID-19 testing