Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Reaction to Supreme Court blocking Biden’s COVID-19 mandate for workplaces

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s rule that would have required workers at businesses with 100 or more employees to be fully vaccinated or undergo regular testing and wear a face covering at work.

The vaccine mandate has been a highly debated topic since its announcement. Supporters cited public safety concerns, while those against argued people should not be forced to take the vaccine.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) issued a statement following Thursday’s ruling, saying in part “I am grateful that the Supreme Court has taken this important action to guarantee the rights of employees to make their own personal choice whether or not to get a COVID vaccine.”

Some workplace organizations had also pushed back against the mandate.

“Today the Supreme Court agreed that OSHA did not have the authority under current law to impose this kind of mandate on private employers and we’re thrilled to have received that kind of a ruling,” said Frank Chang, Alliance Defending Freedom Legal Counsel. “We are happy for our clients including Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools who now benefit from this ruling.”

The Biden administration said Thursday they were disappointed by the ruling, but their focus is on continuing to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“President Biden, will be calling on and will continue to call on businesses to immediately join those who have already stepped up, including one-third of fortune 100 companies, to institute vaccination requirements, to protect their workers, customers, and communities,” said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary.

The US secretary of Labor Marty Walsh also issued a statement following the Supreme Court’s ruling:

“I am disappointed in the court’s decision, which is a major setback to the health and safety of workers across the country,” said Walsh. “OSHA stands by the Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard as the best way to protect the nation’s workforce from a deadly virus that is infecting more than 750,000 Americans each day and has taken the lives of nearly a million Americans.”

Those against the vaccine mandate are excited by the decision.

“What to do with the COVID-19 vaccine is a difficult question that everyone should have their own opinion about and should make their own decisions on what to do with it,” said Chang.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Coronavirus
First COVID-19 child death reported in South Dakota
Sickness shutters Canistota School District
Sickness shutters Canistota School District
A batch of pot brownies has led to the arrest of the Bon Homme County School District choir...
Bon Homme County school official arrested on possession charges
Our I-team is receiving calls and texts with concerns for Women incarcerated at the Women’s...
Allegations surface of South Dakota Prison Inmates being housed in frigid gym
Could be a matter of life and death? “It could be it for sure could be for some of our...
SD Veterans Council names Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director in no-confidence letter

Latest News

Reaction to Supreme Court blocking Biden’s Covid-19 mandate for workplaces
Reaction to Supreme Court blocking Biden’s COVID-19 mandate for workplaces
South Dakota Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
SD Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
Dr. Kevin Post, Chief Medical Officer for Avera Medical Group joined Dakota News Now for a Q&A...
Avera Medical Minute: Importance of getting tested and vaccinated as COVID cases rise
Sanford is showing appreciation for all of their staff across the state by bringing in an...
Sanford incentivizes extra shifts for employees