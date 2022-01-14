Sanford incentivizes extra shifts for employees

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford is showing appreciation for all of their staff across the state by bringing in an incentive program to pick up extra shifts during the pandemic.

”We have asked them to pick up a minimum of eight hours per month, if they would like. As soon as you’ve got those eight hours, you’re eligible for incentives,” said Sanford Human Resources Executive Director Karla Haugan.

Sanford employees are paid overtime for picking up the extra shifts, but they’re also enrolled in the MVP Program, which stands for “Missions, Values and Purpose.” That program gives prizes to every employee who picks up an extra shift each month, ranging from a T-shirt for eight hours to a $500 gift card for 40 hours. The prizes are also bought from local businesses.

”We wanted to, this time, give an opportunity for our workforce to invest in them more, and then also provide prizes for us to invest back into the local communities that we live and also serve patients in,” said Haugan.

Sanford implemented the MVP Program to motivate employees to help out during a national healthcare staffing shortage.

DWe’ve had about 2,000 employess participate each month, so we call that a big win,” said Haugan.

Each extra shift also enters employees into a grand prize drawing. One of the lucky winners was Ericka Kampa, a nurse from Sanford in Aberdeen, who won a $1,000 in gift cards to local businesses.

”We all know that it’s important to pick up the hours to take care of our patients and their family members and everything, but it’s also nice to be kind of more compensated for it,” said Kampa.

Some nurses took their incentive prizes and paid it forward.

”In one our departments, a nurse sponsored a family for Christmas and was able to use her gift cards to buy all sorts of presents for that family,” said Haugan.

Sanford plans to continue the program through March with new grand prize winners each month.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.