Scheierman’s big night keeps Jacks unbeaten in Summit League play at Omaha

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State pieced together a game-defining 20-0 run midway through the first half enroute to a 95-86 victory over Omaha in Baxter Arena Thursday night.The win solidifies SDSU’s spot at the top of the league, sitting with a 5-0 conference record.Facing a 28-24 deficit with 9:35 left in the first half, hot shooting from the Jackrabbits resulted in 20 straight unanswered points to take a 44-28 lead with at the 5:40 mark.Four Jackrabbits finished in double figures, led by season-high showings from Baylor Scheierman and Matt Dentlinger.

Scheierman grabbed a double-double off of perfect 6-of-6 shooting from behind the arc and finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Dentlinger followed closely behind with 25 points and seven rebounds. Charlie Easley finished with 13 points and five rebounds while Zeke Mayo chipped in 11 points and dished out a career high nine assists.

SDSU (14-4, 5-0 Summit League) combined for 54.8 percent shooting from the field, 46.7 percent from beyond the arc and went 13-of-16 from the free throw line for 81.3 percent.First half action started slow for the Jackrabbits until midway through the first 20 minutes. Six straight shots, including five 3-pointers and a trio of free throws, gave SDSU a comfortable lead over Omaha (3-15, 2-5).The dominance continued throughout the remainder of the period, highlighted by ten 3-pointers to help give SDSU the 49-40 advantage at the half.The second half featured more physical action between the Jacks and the Mavericks, but each time Omaha tried to get rolling, SDSU had an answer. The blue and yellow shot 56.7 percent through the second period, helping solidify a fifth straight win for SDSU.

Game Notes

  • Scheierman has reached the double-double mark nine times this season and has had nine 20-point games in his career
  • Scheierman is a perfect 9-of-9 from beyond the arc through two games
  • Mayo’s nine assists were a career high
  • SDSU hit ten or more 3-pointers in a game for the ninth time this season

Up Next: SDSU returns to Frost Arena to face the Denver Pioneers for Saturday afternoon action on Jan. 15. Tip is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Game recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

