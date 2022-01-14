Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Police Department offering hire incentives to attract new recruits

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department has announced a new incentive program aimed at attracting new officers to the force.

The incentives come in two different levels - one for new recruits, and another for certified officers, according to Capt. Jon Lohr.

New recruits will receive a $500 bonus on their first paycheck, and $1,000 after successfully passing the probationary period. Certified officers will receive $1,000 at their first paycheck and $4,000 after successfully passing the probationary period.

Officials say the incentive program is currently only budgeted for 2022.

