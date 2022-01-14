Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota to receive $225 million to fix bridges under infrastructure plan

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State of South Dakota is set to receive hundreds of million of dollars as part of a recently passed federal infrastructure law.

South Dakota will receive $225 million under the new program to address highway bridge needs, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials say the funding will help improve the condition of more than 1,000 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve nearly 2,900 bridges in fair condition in the state.

The money comes as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law, which was passed by Congress in November. Roughly $27 billion from the $1 trillion infrastructure package is set to go to repairing approximately 15,000 bridges around the country.

A map of South Dakota bridges listed in "poor" condition by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation
A map of South Dakota bridges listed in "poor" condition by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation(U.S. Department of Transportation)

