Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Thursday’s girls basketball recap with highlights from West Central, Washington and SF Christian victories

Trojans win thriller against Crofton, NE
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS and HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The West Central girls basketball team continued it’s run of excellence with a big rally to beat once-beaten Crofton, NE 61-59 at Hartford Thursday night. The Trojans trailed by 7 going to the 4th quarter to the Warriors but they rallied for the win before Addy Kramer’s 19 and Tabor Teel’s 22 points. She had 20 of her game-high total in the first half. West Central has quite a schedule this week with #5 Dakota Valley Tuesday, #2 St. Thomas More Friday and #4 Wagner Saturday in addition to the perennial powerhouse from Crofton.

The Washington Warriors rebounded nicely from Monday’s loss to #2 O’Gorman with a 66-38 win over Jefferson. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda paced the Warriors with 23 points as they had 4 players in double figures.

And Ellie Lems came up big in SF Christian’s 55-48 win over Katie Vasecka and her Tea Area Titans.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Coronavirus
First COVID-19 child death reported in South Dakota
Sickness shutters Canistota School District
Sickness shutters Canistota School District
A batch of pot brownies has led to the arrest of the Bon Homme County School District choir...
Bon Homme County school official arrested on possession charges
Our I-team is receiving calls and texts with concerns for Women incarcerated at the Women’s...
Allegations surface of South Dakota Prison Inmates being housed in frigid gym
Could be a matter of life and death? “It could be it for sure could be for some of our...
SD Veterans Council names Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director in no-confidence letter

Latest News

Scheierman's big game leads Jacks past Omaha to remain unbeaten in Summit League
Scheierman’s big night keeps Jacks unbeaten in Summit League play at Omaha
Coyotes Kruz past Denver for 2nd straight conference win this week
Coyotes Kruz to 80-71 win over Denver for 2nd straight Summit League victory
Big 3rd quarter leads SDSU women to win at Omaha
Big 3rd quarter sparks SDSU women to 72-49 win at Omaha
10th-ranked Augustana wins 23-12 at #21 Northern
10th-ranked Augie wrestlers win at #21 Northern