Thursday’s girls basketball recap with highlights from West Central, Washington and SF Christian victories

SIOUX FALLS and HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The West Central girls basketball team continued it’s run of excellence with a big rally to beat once-beaten Crofton, NE 61-59 at Hartford Thursday night. The Trojans trailed by 7 going to the 4th quarter to the Warriors but they rallied for the win before Addy Kramer’s 19 and Tabor Teel’s 22 points. She had 20 of her game-high total in the first half. West Central has quite a schedule this week with #5 Dakota Valley Tuesday, #2 St. Thomas More Friday and #4 Wagner Saturday in addition to the perennial powerhouse from Crofton.

The Washington Warriors rebounded nicely from Monday’s loss to #2 O’Gorman with a 66-38 win over Jefferson. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda paced the Warriors with 23 points as they had 4 players in double figures.

And Ellie Lems came up big in SF Christian’s 55-48 win over Katie Vasecka and her Tea Area Titans.

