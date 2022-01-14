Winter Weather Moving through

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for northern and eastern parts of the region through midnight. Snow is likely today for most of us with the wind picking up this afternoon.

Snow continues to fall across eastern parts of the region this morning and more snow is likely for most of us through the rest of our Friday. Along and west of the James River, we’ve seen a little mixed precipitation and a little ice. Any mixed precipitation will change into snow this morning and remain as snow through the rest of today.

The heaviest snow will ultimately occur in northeastern South Dakota and right along and just east of I-29. As you go west, the amounts will quickly dwindle. 8 to 10 inches of snow will be possible in northeastern South Dakota and over parts of western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Locations right along I-29 including Sioux Falls will be right on the line for the heavier snow. Four to six inches are currently favored.

While the snow ends Friday night, the wind will pick up as wind gusts get to around 30 to 40 mph. Areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility will be likely Friday night and even into early Saturday morning. Roads won’t be in the best shape Friday night and into Saturday because temperatures will fall to the single digits so it will all refreeze.

Saturday will be cold with highs only in the single digits to the lower teens for those that receive snow, but for those that don’t, we’ll get to the 20s. We’ll warm up to the 20s and 30s for Sunday.

