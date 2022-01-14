Wintry Weather to Continue through the Evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The latest winter storm is bringing snow and areas of freezing rain and freezing drizzle to the area, prompting winter weather alerts and travel problems. Things will start to wind down late Friday evening, leading to a calmer weekend ahead.

WEATHER ALERTS: WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES continue through midnight for the entire area. The warnings stretch from Aberdeen and Sisseton to Marshall to Spencer, IA with the advisories west of there, including Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Huron, Yankton and Mobridge.

TONIGHT: The snow will gradually taper off throughout the evening hours as the system departs and we’ll see some clearing overnight. Even with the snow ending, the alerts will continue due to gusty winds developing behind the system. Winds will be out of the N at 15-30 mph with higher gusts at times, but expect the wind to calm down overnight. Lows will range from the single digits below north and east to the single digits and teens south and west.

SATURDAY: It’ll be an overall nice day with a partly to mostly sunny sky, but clouds increase Saturday night ahead of a warm front. During the day, winds will shift from the N to the S and become breezy at times, especially along and west of the James River. The wind will become more W to WNW overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Highs will range from the single digits and teens east to the 20s and 30s west. Temperatures will start to rise Saturday night, and we may see our high temperature for Saturday during the mid to late evening hours.

SUNDAY: It’ll be a milder day but with more cloud cover as well. Winds will be out of the W and NW at 5-20 mph, becoming more S to SW overnight. Highs will climb back into the 30s with 40s west, which will run about 5-15 degrees above average. Lows drop back into the teens and 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Most of next week looks to remain quiet with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A strong cold front will sweep through Tuesday, dropping temperatures once again for midweek. The next chance of precipitation could come at the beginning of next weekend, but that’s a week out and we’ll watch that closely. Highs will be mostly in the 20s and 30s to begin the week, dropping into the single digits above and below Wednesday with overnight lows below zero. Temperatures look to rebound by the end of the week.

