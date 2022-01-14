Avera Medical Minute
Woman killed in crash near Fort Pierre

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in central South Dakota.

The crash happened Friday morning on U.S. Highway 14 about one mile west of Fort Pierre.

A 36-year-old woman was driving a car east when her car left the road and rolled. The Highway Patrol says she was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

