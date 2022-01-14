Woman killed in crash near Fort Pierre

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in central South Dakota.

The crash happened Friday morning on U.S. Highway 14 about one mile west of Fort Pierre.

A 36-year-old woman was driving a car east when her car left the road and rolled. The Highway Patrol says she was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.