Calmer Conditions Today After Friday’s Snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Friday’s storm system has come and gone and we are looking at much calmer conditions for our Saturday. Snow totals ranged from little to nothing West River to 2-3″ for Sioux Falls and Aberdeen to as much as 10-11″ in parts of northeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota and northern Iowa.

TODAY: High pressure will move through the area, keeping things quiet with a clear sky for most of the area. Some cloud cover can be found west of the James River during the afternoon. Winds will be light to start the day, but will increase out of the S at 5-20 mph. Highs range from the teens east to the 30s west.

TONIGHT: A warm front will push through the region throughout the night, which will lead to an increase in cloud cover, winds remaining gusty out of the S and SW at 10-25 mph and temperatures slowly rising throughout the night. Lows during the evening will range from the single digits east to the 20s west, but will rise throughout the night. By sunrise Sunday morning, everyone should be in the 20s with some low 30s west and teens in southwest Minnesota.

SUNDAY: We’ll have a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky for most of the area, with a partly cloudy sky West River throughout the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky Sunday night. A few drizzly showers, sprinkles or flurries could be possible in spots, but chances remain less than 20%. Winds will be gusty of the W and NW at 10-30 mph with higher gusts at times, calming into Sunday night. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with lows in the teens and 20s.

NEXT WEEK: The beginning of the week will be quiet and mild with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A strong cold front will move through Tuesday into Tuesday night, increasing the winds and bringing with it another shot of cold air for Wednesday and Thursday. The next chance of precipitation could come Friday in the form of light snow, a wintry mix and even some light rain. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s to start the week, dropping into the single digits and teens midweek, then rising back into the 20s and 30s by Friday. WIND CHILL ALERTS could be needed a few nights next week, so keep that in mind.

