Car catches fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to the area of 10th Street and Omaha Avenue around 3:00 am after receiving reports of a car on fire.

Officials say the owner of the car had started it to let it warm up before the vehicle burst into flames.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames.

There were no injuries reported, the car on the other hand received significant damage.

