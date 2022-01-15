Complete effort for Jackrabbit women in bounce back win at Omaha

OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women bounced back from Saturday’s loss at arch rival USD to defeat the host Omaha Mavericks 72-47 last night in Baxter Arena.

Paiton Burckhard led SDSU with 16 points as State used a 26-6 third quarter to pull away. It’s the kind of effort Aaron Johnston expects and wants to see from his team moving forward.

State’s road trip continues tomorrow with a 3:00 PM CST game at Denver.

