Complete effort for Jackrabbit women in bounce back win at Omaha

SDSU back in win column following loss at USD
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women bounced back from Saturday’s loss at arch rival USD to defeat the host Omaha Mavericks 72-47 last night in Baxter Arena.

Paiton Burckhard led SDSU with 16 points as State used a 26-6 third quarter to pull away. It’s the kind of effort Aaron Johnston expects and wants to see from his team moving forward.

State’s road trip continues tomorrow with a 3:00 PM CST game at Denver.

