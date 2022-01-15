Coyotes kicking off rust & building momentum

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyote mens basketball team is bouncing back from an 0-3 start in league play and a COVID shutdown.

Last night USD picked up their second straight win with an 80-71 victory over Denver. Five Coyotes were in double figures led by Kruz Perrott-Hunt’s 25.

South Dakota will play their fourth game in a week on Saturday when they host Omaha (4:00 PM) and they still feel like the best is yet to come since they’re still getting back into shape after their two week COVID layoff.

CORRECTION-In the graphic Kruz Perrott-Hunt’s name is not properly spelled

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.