Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Coyotes kicking off rust & building momentum

USD wins second straight game with 80-71 win over Denver
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyote mens basketball team is bouncing back from an 0-3 start in league play and a COVID shutdown.

Last night USD picked up their second straight win with an 80-71 victory over Denver. Five Coyotes were in double figures led by Kruz Perrott-Hunt’s 25.

South Dakota will play their fourth game in a week on Saturday when they host Omaha (4:00 PM) and they still feel like the best is yet to come since they’re still getting back into shape after their two week COVID layoff.

CORRECTION-In the graphic Kruz Perrott-Hunt’s name is not properly spelled

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sickness shutters Canistota School District
Sickness shutters Canistota School District
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Our I-team is receiving calls and texts with concerns for Women incarcerated at the Women’s...
Allegations surface of South Dakota Prison Inmates being housed in frigid gym
South Dakota Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
SD Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Makes a 3 against St. Thomas More
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West Central wallops St. Thomas More, Washington rolls at Roosevelt
Reacts to hoop in win over Jefferson
Washington boys eclipse Jefferson
Assist during win at Minot State
Augie women win at Minot State
NCAA Division Two school based in Aberdeen, South Dakota
Northern men rally to win thriller over SMSU
Tries to punch in goal against Lincoln
Stampede lack scoring punch in loss to Lincoln