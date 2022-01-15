Avera Medical Minute
Depth on display for shorthanded SDSU men at Omaha

Rabbits roll despite using just seven players
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) - Being a bit shorthanded last night in Omaha didn’t stop the South Dakota State men from improving to 5-0 in Summit League play.
Despite only playing seven with Douglas Wilson and Noah Freidel out, the Jackrabbits ran the Mavericks off the Baxter Arena floor 95-86.

Baylor Scheierman led State with 26 points and 11 rebounds while Matt Dentlinger showcased SDSU’s depth by pouring in 25 off the bench.

The Jacks return to Frost Arena tomorrow to host Denver at 2:00 PM.

