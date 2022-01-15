GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West Central wallops St. Thomas More, Washington rolls at Roosevelt

HARTFORD & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The West Central girls basketball team is one victory away from going through one of the toughest stretches of schedule unblemished.

The Trojans, ranked third in Class A, defeated second-ranked St. Thomas More 64-42 on Friday night to improve to 10-0. Since last Saturday West Central has knocked off White River (ranked 4th in Class B 59-34), Dakota Valley (ranked 5th in Class A 64-53) and Crofton (ranked in Nebraska 61-59). They’ll face 8-0 and fourth-ranked Wagner tomorrow night at the Hanson Classic in Mitchell at 7:30 PM.

In other action the number one team in AA, Washington, used a 17-0 run in the second quarter to pull away from host Roosevelt 64-43.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.