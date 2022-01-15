Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West Central wallops St. Thomas More, Washington rolls at Roosevelt

Trojans win 64-42 while Warriors take out Riders 64-43
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The West Central girls basketball team is one victory away from going through one of the toughest stretches of schedule unblemished.

The Trojans, ranked third in Class A, defeated second-ranked St. Thomas More 64-42 on Friday night to improve to 10-0. Since last Saturday West Central has knocked off White River (ranked 4th in Class B 59-34), Dakota Valley (ranked 5th in Class A 64-53) and Crofton (ranked in Nebraska 61-59). They’ll face 8-0 and fourth-ranked Wagner tomorrow night at the Hanson Classic in Mitchell at 7:30 PM.

In other action the number one team in AA, Washington, used a 17-0 run in the second quarter to pull away from host Roosevelt 64-43.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sickness shutters Canistota School District
Sickness shutters Canistota School District
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Our I-team is receiving calls and texts with concerns for Women incarcerated at the Women’s...
Allegations surface of South Dakota Prison Inmates being housed in frigid gym
South Dakota Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
SD Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Reacts to hoop in win over Jefferson
Washington boys eclipse Jefferson
Assist during win at Minot State
Augie women win at Minot State
NCAA Division Two school based in Aberdeen, South Dakota
Northern men rally to win thriller over SMSU
Tries to punch in goal against Lincoln
Stampede lack scoring punch in loss to Lincoln