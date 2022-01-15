Avera Medical Minute
House fire in Sioux Falls

On Friday, January 14, 2022 at approximately 6:48 pm, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, January 14, 2022 at approximately 6:48 pm, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 1119 E 6th Street.

Metro Communications Dispatch indicated multiple reports of a fire in the home.  The first arriving company confirmed smoke and flames coming from the rear of the two-story home when they arrived on scene.  Crews quickly entered the home, extinguished the fire, and ensured that all occupants had safely exited the home.

The main body of fire was extinguished within five minutes.  Crews remained on scene for several hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation and the home did not have a sprinkler system.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone of the importance of having a fire escape plan and working smoke detectors throughout your home.

