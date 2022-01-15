Judge orders new trial in fatal Rapid City stabbing case
Jan. 15, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Box Elder man faces a second trial in a fatal stabbing in Rapid City.
A Pennington County judge last month declared a mistrial in a murder case of Barry Allman after discovering that prosecutors failed to inform the defense in a timely manner that immunity had been granted to several key witnesses.
Judge Matt Brown announced a new trial Friday.
Allman is accused of stabbing Lance Baumgarten in the chest at a Rapid City apartment in August 2020. Allman was arrested a day following the stabbing near Wanblee by Oglala Sioux tribal officers.
