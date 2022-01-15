Avera Medical Minute
Judge orders new trial in fatal Rapid City stabbing case

A Box Elder man faces a second trial in a fatal stabbing in Rapid City.
A Box Elder man faces a second trial in a fatal stabbing in Rapid City.(Bill Oxford (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Box Elder man faces a second trial in a fatal stabbing in Rapid City.

A Pennington County judge last month declared a mistrial in a murder case of Barry Allman after discovering that prosecutors failed to inform the defense in a timely manner that immunity had been granted to several key witnesses.

Judge Matt Brown announced a new trial Friday.

Allman is accused of stabbing Lance Baumgarten in the chest at a Rapid City apartment in August 2020. Allman was arrested a day following the stabbing near Wanblee by Oglala Sioux tribal officers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

