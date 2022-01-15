Avera Medical Minute
Northern men rally to win thriller over SMSU

Masten’s late layup gives Wolves 69-68 victory
By Zach Borg and Northern State Athletics
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In their second straight comeback victory from Wachs Arena, the Northern State University men’s basketball team took down Southwest Minnesota State. The Wolves out-scored the Mustangs 44-35 in the second half, sealing their fifth NSIC victory of the year.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 69, SMSU 68

Records: NSU 11-8 (5-6 NSIC), SMSU 9-6 (5-5 NSIC)

Attendance: 2704

HOW IT HAPPENED

· The Wolves got off to a slow start, trailing by as much as 17 in the first 20 minutes of action

· Northern trailed 33-25 at the half, shooting just 26.5% from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc

· Midway through the second half, Cliff McCray of SMSU hit a layup, giving the Mustangs an 18-point lead

· Following the McCray bucket, Northern went on a 27-8 run to close out regulation and the game

· NSU shot 53.1% from the floor and 42.9% from the 3-point line in the second en route to the victory

· The Mustangs out-shot and out-rebounded the Wolves in the contest, however Northern notched a game high 17 points off turnovers and seven steals

· In total, NSU recorded 30 rebounds, 30 points in the paint, 12 assists, 11 made 3-pointers, and two blocks

· Sam Masten and Jordan Belka led the team in double figures, each hitting four from beyond the arc

· Masten knocked down 12-of-19 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from the 3-point line, while Belka hit 6-of-14 from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc

· Carter Lancaster led the team off the bench with seven points, while Belka and Trey Longstreet each recorded a team high seven boards

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

· Sam Masten: 30 points, 63.2 FG%, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

· Jordan Belka: 16 points, 57.1 3-point FG%, 7 rebounds

· Jacksen Moni: 8 points, 4 rebounds

UP NEXT

The Wolves will face the University of Sioux Falls tomorrow evening at 4 p.m. from Wachs Arena. NSU remains at home next weekend versus Upper Iowa and Winona State.

