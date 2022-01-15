Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Protecting yourself while driving on slippery roads

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Early Friday morning the area saw freezing rain which was then covered with a layer of snow which made for slippery road conditions.

“We just want everyone to be the safest that they can and we just want people to know that there are ways to safely drive,” John Drenten said, an officer with the Sioux Falls police department.

The most important part about driving in bad weather is lowering your speed especially when stopping.

“Your vehicle is going to start sliding, your tires aren’t going to have enough traction to catch the pavement in order to make that stop safely,” Drenten said.

Intersections are the most likely place for an accident to occur when the roads are slick.

“When it’s slippery outside your stopping distance is now double if not triple,” Brextyn Burnette said a trooper with the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Both officer Drenten and trooper Burnette also encouraged people to stay home if possible, encourage people to avoid all distractions, never drink and drive, and as always wear your seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sickness shutters Canistota School District
Sickness shutters Canistota School District
Our I-team is receiving calls and texts with concerns for Women incarcerated at the Women’s...
Allegations surface of South Dakota Prison Inmates being housed in frigid gym
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
South Dakota Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
SD Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

The Aberdeen area Department of transportation has over 30 snowplow drivers out Friday, helping...
Aberdeen receives ‘Blizzard of Oz’ snowplow ahead of winter storm
Protecting yourself while driving on slippery roads
Protecting yourself while driving on slippery roads
Project Food Forest is hosting the Love to Grow Expo on Saturday, January 22nd from 1-5pm in...
Love to Grow Expo to benefit Project Food Forest
Project Food Forest to host a fundraising event at Take 16 Brewing Company.
Project Food Forest to host fundraising event at Take 16 Brewing Company