Protecting yourself while driving on slippery roads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Early Friday morning the area saw freezing rain which was then covered with a layer of snow which made for slippery road conditions.

“We just want everyone to be the safest that they can and we just want people to know that there are ways to safely drive,” John Drenten said, an officer with the Sioux Falls police department.

The most important part about driving in bad weather is lowering your speed especially when stopping.

“Your vehicle is going to start sliding, your tires aren’t going to have enough traction to catch the pavement in order to make that stop safely,” Drenten said.

Intersections are the most likely place for an accident to occur when the roads are slick.

“When it’s slippery outside your stopping distance is now double if not triple,” Brextyn Burnette said a trooper with the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Both officer Drenten and trooper Burnette also encouraged people to stay home if possible, encourage people to avoid all distractions, never drink and drive, and as always wear your seatbelt.

