Rallies scheduled in South Dakota to oppose proposed transgender legislation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A number of rallies are planned in South Dakota over the weekend to demonstrate against proposed legislation in Pierre.

The Human Rights Campaign says the rallies are being held to bring attention to what it calles discriminatory anti-transgender bills that have been introduced in the first week of the state’s legislative session.

The rallies will include representatives from Transformation Project Advocacy Network, Uniting Resilience, Sioux Falls Pride, GSAs of South Dakota, Youth Acceptance Klub (YAK), Black Hills Center for Equality, Watertown Love, and the Pierre Area Center for Equality (PACE), Local advocates and indigenous community members.

Pierre ‘Protect Trans Kids’ Rally

Saturday, January 15th, 10:00-2:00pm CT

On the Capitol Steps, 500 E Capitol Avenue, Pierre, SD

Sioux Falls ‘Protect Trans Kids’ Rally - UPDATED DUE TO WEATHER

Sunday, January 16th, 1 PM- 3pm CT

Van Eps Park, 300 North Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD

Rapid City ‘Protect Trans Kids’ Rally

Saturday, January 15th, 10:00-2:00pm CT

6th Street & Main Avenue, Rapid City, SD

Brookings ‘Protect Trans Kids’ Rally - UPDATED DUE TO WEATHER

Sunday, January 16th, 1 PM- 3pm CT

Hillcrest Park, 1520 6th Street, Brookings, SD

Vermillion ‘Protect Trans Kids’ Rally - UPDATED DUE TO WEATHER

Sunday, January 16th, 1 PM- 3pm CT

Ratingen Platz, Corner of Main Street and Market Street, Vermillion, SD

Watertown ‘Protect Trans Kids’ Rally - UPDATED DUE TO WEATHER

POSTPONED - DATE & TIME TBD

Highway 212 & 81, Watertown, SD

