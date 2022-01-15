Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Rescue performed on Lake Poinsett on Friday

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department assisted with a rescue on Lake Poinsett Friday after a vehicle went through the ice.

Captain Adam Zishka with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department believes the issue was not thin ice rather it was low visibility due to wintery conditions.

“It’s hard to see the hazards within the lake or the stream or the river that you’re on. Things such as open water and certain areas that may be aerated or for other reasons ice can heave and you might not be able to perceive that if you’re in a vehicle on the ice and you’re fast approaching it. So with the reduced visibility, there needs to be some extra caution when getting onto the lakes and the rivers,” Zishka said.

It is also recommended to always bring a spud bar, ice picks, and wear a floatation suit when entering frozen bodies of water.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
South Dakota Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
SD Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
Sickness shutters Canistota School District
Sickness shutters Canistota School District
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign ad getting national attention
Noem releases new national ad touting record on “protecting girls sports”
FILE/AP Photo
15 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

Latest News

38th annual Race and Hi Performance Swap Meet
38th annual Race and Hi Performance Swap Meet
Rescue performed on Lake Poinsett on Friday
Rescue performed on Lake Poinsett on Friday
38th annual Race and Hi Performance Swap Meet
38th annual Race and Hi Performance Swap Meet
Saturday Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins