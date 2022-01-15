Rescue performed on Lake Poinsett on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department assisted with a rescue on Lake Poinsett Friday after a vehicle went through the ice.

Captain Adam Zishka with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department believes the issue was not thin ice rather it was low visibility due to wintery conditions.

“It’s hard to see the hazards within the lake or the stream or the river that you’re on. Things such as open water and certain areas that may be aerated or for other reasons ice can heave and you might not be able to perceive that if you’re in a vehicle on the ice and you’re fast approaching it. So with the reduced visibility, there needs to be some extra caution when getting onto the lakes and the rivers,” Zishka said.

It is also recommended to always bring a spud bar, ice picks, and wear a floatation suit when entering frozen bodies of water.

