Snow and ice make for dangerous road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - That winter weather can cause a lot of problems for those on the roadway, even for professional drivers.

Carla Flanigan was driving her truck Friday, but just 30 miles from her destination when she got just outside of Sioux Falls, she felt she needed to get off the roadway.

“I stopped here because to me the roads are unsafe, there icy, snowy, with the wind, I have an empty trailer and that’s a disaster waiting to happen,” said Flanigan.

For Flanigan, who has been driving trucks for over 20 years, waiting for road conditions to improve is important to not only keep yourself safe but others on the road as well.

“I would rather wait until daylight or in the morning when they had an opportunity to work on the roads and then take off,” said Flanigan.

One of the most important factors when driving in adverse road conditions is knowing the capabilities of your own vehicle.

“If you have a four-wheel-drive it doesn’t assist you in stopping in time or driving on icy roadways, if you have a front-wheel-drive car obviously you’re going to have to take it a little bit slower,” said Officer John Drenten, Sioux Falls Police Department.

Driving in snow can be tricky for anyone, so make sure to watch out for your surroundings.

“You got to watch out for the snow and the ice, you got to maintain a safe speed,” said Flanigan. “You got to go fast enough not to get a lot of snow buildup on your tires, but you got to go slow enough that you’re not the one in the ditch.”

Many people want to get to their destination as quickly as possible but getting there safely is always the most important thing.

“My philosophy when I was a trainer is they can reschedule a load all day long, they cannot reschedule my life,” said Flanigan.

