Stampede lack scoring punch in loss to Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede outshot the Lincoln Stars 33-30 in the game, but couldn’t get anything past Cameron Whitehead and fell 2-0 to the Stars Friday night at the PREMIER Center. The Stars scored both goals in the second period while Isak Posch turned aside 28 of 30 shots in goal for the Herd.

After two scoreless periods in which the Herd outshot the Stars 20-16, the Stars finally broke onto the scoresheet with a fluky goal. Yu Sato dumped in the puck off the back wall of the Stampede goal and the puck bounced to the side of the net where Carter Schade skated in and tipped the puck through the pads of Posch and into the net for a 1-0 lead at 9:34. The Herd were looking to rally, but that would go to the wayside at 13:28 when Lincoln’s Aidan Thompson broke in the right-wing side and fired a shot from the circle and into the upper left-hand corner of the net to extend the lead to a 2-0.

The Herd would get a chance in the final minutes with a power play chance and goaltender pulled, but Whitehead was outstanding between the pipes, making several big saves to keep the Stampede off the board and earn the shutout.

Sioux Falls finished the night 0-for-6 on the power play while the Stars were 0-for-4.

The Stampede return to action tomorrow for Hockey Day South Dakota where a total of three games will be played at the PREMIER Center:

12 PM: Brandon Valley Boys JV vs Watertown

2 PM: Watertown Varsity Boys vs Yankton

6 PM: Omaha vs Stampede

Fans can purchase a ticket for all three games for just $12 by walking up to either of the high school games. The $12 offer is only valid during those games, but does include a ticket to the Stampede game. The Herd will be wearing specialty Sioux Falls Flyers jerseys that will be available through an online auction for fans to win with proceeds benefiting the Sioux Falls Youth Hockey Association.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.