USD volleyball coach Leanne Williamson gets five year contract extension

Led Coyotes to NCAA Tournament in three of last four seasons
By Zach Borg and Bryan Boettcher
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -University of South Dakota athletic director David Herbster announced Friday a five-year contract extension for head volleyball coach Leanne Williamson that will run through the fall of 2026.

Williamson just completed her eighth season as head coach and 13th on the bench of the Coyotes. Her 163-76 record as head coach equates to the highest win percentage in program history (.682).

“I would like to thank David Herbster and President Gestring for their continued trust in me, this staff and this program,” said Williamson. “It is amazing to work with people who share my vision of this program and continued success it will have!

“I would also like to thank all of the alumni and fans of Coyote volleyball who have laid the foundation for this program. Coyote volleyball is where it is because every athlete who has stepped on the court representing USD and every fan who cheers us on from near and far. This program has accomplished a lot, and I am confident that the success will continue for years to come!”

That success includes two Summit League regular season titles, three Summit League tournament trophies and three NCAA tournament appearances in the last four years. It also includes 2019′s run to the NIVC championship game that capped an unprecedented 31-3 campaign for the program.

“Those results say it all,” said Herbster. “Leanne has taken this program to new heights for sure, but as incredible as those achievements are, what everyone surrounding this team can attest to is the character of Leanne, her staff and her players. Overall support for the program has soared because of it and for how hard her teams compete on a daily basis.”

Williamson, who hails from Hartland, Wisconsin, is a two-time Summit League Coach of the Year. She boasts a 99-28 record in conference play which includes a 16-0 sweep through the league in 2019. The Coyotes are 55-11 in six seasons inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (.833).

