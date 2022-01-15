Avera Medical Minute
Washington boys eclipse Jefferson

Warriors win first ever meeting between schools 70-64
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mikele Kambalo scored 20 points to lead his Washington Warriors to a 70-64 home win over the Jefferson Cavaliers in the first ever meeting between the two schools on Friday night in boys prep basketball action.

Taylen Ashley led the Cavaliers with 16 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

