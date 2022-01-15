Washington boys eclipse Jefferson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mikele Kambalo scored 20 points to lead his Washington Warriors to a 70-64 home win over the Jefferson Cavaliers in the first ever meeting between the two schools on Friday night in boys prep basketball action.

Taylen Ashley led the Cavaliers with 16 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.