Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH: Dramatic crash on Colorado highway caught on dashcam video

By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A driver in Colorado captured video of a dramatic crash on a highway near Colorado Springs. Miraculously, the driver of the crashed vehicle survived.

KKTV viewer Jason shared the dashcam video with the local station. The Colorado State Patrol said the driver was traveling northbound on I-25 near Exit 128 when they smashed into barrels filled with water that were sitting in front of concrete barriers.

Trooper Josh Lewis told KKTV the barrels are designed to lessen the impact of a crash. Those barrel’s may have been what saved this driver’s life that night.

Jason said he pulled over right after the crash and turned on his overhead emergency lights to immediately provide aid to the driver. Luckily, the driver didn’t suffer any serious injuries and was able to walk away from the crash site.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sickness shutters Canistota School District
Sickness shutters Canistota School District
Our I-team is receiving calls and texts with concerns for Women incarcerated at the Women’s...
Allegations surface of South Dakota Prison Inmates being housed in frigid gym
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
South Dakota Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
SD Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

The Aberdeen area Department of transportation has over 30 snowplow drivers out Friday, helping...
Aberdeen receives ‘Blizzard of Oz’ snowplow ahead of winter storm
Protecting yourself while driving on slippery roads
Protecting yourself while driving on slippery roads
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train
Protecting yourself while driving on slippery roads
Protecting yourself while driving on slippery roads
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims