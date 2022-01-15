Yankton Youth Soccer Association announces First Dakota Soccer Park.

Yankton, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Community support and fundraising efforts launched Saturday, January 15 for the First Dakota Soccer Park in Yankton.

“This is exciting news not just for soccer but also for the entire community,” said Mayor Stephanie Moser. “This is a big step toward making the dream of a soccer park in Yankton a reality. It is great to see the momentum in Yankton continue.”

The Yankton Youth Soccer Association announced First Dakota pledged a $1 million gift to be used for the construction of the new park for the citizens of Yankton and the community.

“Yankton is a fantastic place to call home, and we’ve always been happy to do our part to make it even better. First Dakota believes in supporting the people and organizations who share our vision for strong, thriving communities throughout South Dakota. We look forward to seeing the fields at First Dakota Soccer Park teeming with families to provide enjoyment for many years to come,” Executive Vice President and Yankton Market Manager Aaron Ness said.

In addition, a gift from Larry and Diane Ness of $250,000 for the Ness Championship Field was announced.

“On behalf of the Yankton Youth Soccer Association, I would like to thank First Dakota and the Ness family for their investment in our future. We have been chasing this dream for 10 years and it is about to become a reality for our kids and community because of their generosity,” YYSA Fundraising Committee Co-Chair Wes Chambers said.

The total fundraising campaign for the project is $2.5 million and will include the Ness Championship Field, six additional fields, and a comfort station that will include restrooms, concessions, and an athletic training room.

“For 37 years over 14,000 kids have played soccer in Yankton. Now their passion will have a new face with First Dakota Soccer Park! Join us in celebrating the launch of our $2.5 million campaign to invest in the future of Yankton and our youth,” YYSA Fundraising Committee Co-Chair Sondra Jensen said.

