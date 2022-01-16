39th Hanson Girls Basketball Classic

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Corn Palace will feature some of the best prep basketball in South Dakota over the next two weekends at the Hanson Classic.

It starts today with the 39th edition of the girls event that features 18 talented teams from Class A & B.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Winner’s 55-40 victory over Andes Christian-Dakota Christian. Winner’s Bella Swedlund (6-4) led all scorers with 23 points while Josie Brouwer led AC-DC (8-1) with 19.

-Hanson’s 64-47 win over Wolsey-Wessington. Hanson (7-3) got a game high 16 points and eight rebounds from Annalyse Weber while Wolsey-Wessington (5-4) got 10 points apiece from Mya Boomsma and Faith Nelson.

In other action at the Classic:

-Lennox edged Deubrook 44-43

-Bridgewater-Emery topped Highmore-Harrold 60-45

-Viborg-Hurley upended Ethan 49-38

-Lakota Tech won a 43-41 thriller over Florence/Henry

-Parkston upset Class A #2 St. Thomas more 42-38

-In a battle of Class A unbeatens, 4th ranked Wagner rolled over 3rd ranked West Central 75-47

-Class B’s #2 Corsica-Stickney handing Class A’s #1 Flandreau their first loss 58-47

