Augustana wrestlers dominate top 25 dual with SMSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana wrestling defeated Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday at the Elmen Center. The Vikings earned 39 team points in the dual, holding No. 25 SMSU to six team points. AU, ranked No. 10 in the nation, moves to 4-3 overall and 4-0 in NSIC action.

No. 5 Jaxson Rohman, competing at 125 pounds, picked up the first victory of the dual with a 18-5 major decision win. Rohman recorded seven takedowns and earned three penalty points in the win.

At 133 pounds, Jack Huffman recorded a fall at 1:52 to log the second victory of the dual for Augustana. The quick victory pushes Huffman, who is nationally ranked at No. 7, to an overall record of 11-1.

Brayden Curry, wrestling at 141 pounds for Augustana, defeated his opponent from SMSU by way of a 5-2 decision. Curry logged a takedown and a two-point nearfall to move to 4-4 overall this season.

Tyler Wagener defeated his opponent by way of a 18-5 major decision. Wagener, competing at 157 pounds, recorded three takedowns and two four-point nearfalls to earn his 12th win of the season.

At 165 pounds, Miles Fitzgerald used five takedowns to defeat his opponent. Fitzgerald earned a major decision win with 12 points over four.

Dylan Schuck bested his opponent with a fall at 6:36. Schuck, wrestling at 174 pounds, moves to an overall record of 7-4.

At 197 pounds, Daniel Bishop recorded a fall at 3:12 to get the victory. Bishop improves his record to 14-4 and logs his first win by a fall this season.

Steven Hajas, competing at 285 pounds, logged a fall at 6:07. Hajas, nationally ranked at No. 7, moves to 11-3 overall.

Up Next

Augustana will travel to Moorhead, Minnesota, for a bout with the MSU Moorhead Dragons on January 29. The event is slated to begin at 2 p.m.

Full Results

125: No. 5 Jaxson Rohman (AUG) over Ben Emrich (SMSU) (MD 18-5)

133: No. 7 Jack Huffman (AUG) over Hunter Pfantz (SMSU) (Fall 1:53)

141: Brayden Curry (AUG) over Justin Sampson (SMSU) (Dec 5-2)

149: Robert Shields (SMSU) over Kage Lenger (AUG) (Dec 10-6)

157: Tyler Wagener (AUG) over Lucas Hodges (SMSU) (MD 18-5)

165: Miles Fitzgerald (AUG) over Jace Paplow (SMSU) (MD 12-4)

174: Dylan Schuck (AUG) over Carter Marx (SMSU) (Fall 6:37)

184: No. 4 Caden Steffen (SMSU) over No. 11Kolby Kost (AUG) (Dec 6-1)

197: Daniel Bishop (AUG) over Dillon McEachran (SMSU) (Fall 3:12)

285: No. 7 Steven Hajas (AUG) over Neil Hanson (SMSU) (Fall 6:07)

