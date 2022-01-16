Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Colorado officers help deer with head stuck in trash can lid

A deer in Colorado got its head stuck in a trash can lid.
A deer in Colorado got its head stuck in a trash can lid.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, Colo. (Gray News) – Officials with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department responded to a deer in need on Friday.

Wildlife officers Katie Doyle and Sean Dodd helped a deer that had a trash can lid stuck around its head.

Pictures of the deer were posted on the CPW Northeast region’s Twitter account.

The lid had a hole in it which was probably being used for a recycling or feed container, according to the CPW.

The officers who found the animal were able to remove the lid and set it free.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue performed on Lake Poinsett on Friday
Rescue performed on Lake Poinsett on Friday
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the owner of the car had started it to let it warm up before the...
Car catches fire in Sioux Falls
Firefighters in New York rescued a dog that was trapped on a frozen river.
PHOTOS: Firefighters rescue dog trapped on frozen river
Troy Rebarchek from Independence sets two tangled bucks free
WATCH: Man cuts antlers, sets tangled bucks free in viral video
In this livestream frame grab from video provided by NYPD News, Mayor Eric Adams, foreground,...
Woman killed in subway shove at Times Square

Latest News

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi: Captor grew “belligerent” late in standoff
Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves...
Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm
Tens of millions of Americans along the East Coast are getting a winter blast.
Winter storm brings snow, sleet, ice, power outages
A person hugs the father of Ousmane Konteh, 2, in front of a hearse after the funeral service...
Bronx fire victims’ funeral draws huge outpouring of grief
Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as...
Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102