Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hostages safe after standoff inside synagogue; captor dead

The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville Texas, according to Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson. (Source: WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tweeted that all hostages are safe after Saturday’s standoff inside a Dallas-area synagogue.

Abbott’s tweet Saturday night came not long after a loud bang and what sounded like gunfire was heard coming from the synagogue.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that the hostage-taker is dead. The suspect had taken four hostages at Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday morning.

Services at the synagogue were being live-streamed on Facebook before the feed cut out. There have been no reported injuries.

An official told the AP that the hostage-taker demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Rescue performed on Lake Poinsett on Friday
Rescue performed on Lake Poinsett on Friday
South Dakota Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
SD Veterans group says program at Sioux Falls VA Hospital is in crisis
Stranded car in a blizzard
Staying safe while stranded in a car during a blizzard
Sickness shutters Canistota School District
Sickness shutters Canistota School District

Latest News

Yankton Youth Soccer Association announces First Dakota Soccer Park
Southwest Minnesota State University cancels MLK day events to honor his families wishes
Southwest Minnesota State University cancels MLK day events to honor his family’s wishes
Southwest Minnesota State University cancels MLK day events to honor his families wishes
Southwest Minnesota State University cancels MLK day events to honor his families wishes
Team USA Paralympian Chris Douglas helps give two hockey sleds to Siouxland Sled Hockey team