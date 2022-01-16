Avera Medical Minute
Roosevelt boys top rival Lincoln

Top-ranked Riders remain unbeaten with 61-53 win
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top-ranked Roosevelt boys basketball team got 16 points from Micah Johnson and 10 points apiece from Marcus Phillips and Vance Borchers to defeat rival Lincoln 61-53 on Saturday night at the Rider gymnasium.

Roosevelt improves to 6-0 while Lincoln falls to 3-4.

Elliot Whitney led the Patriots with 15 points. J.T. Rock added 14 and Khalil Cisse scored 13.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

