Roosevelt boys top rival Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top-ranked Roosevelt boys basketball team got 16 points from Micah Johnson and 10 points apiece from Marcus Phillips and Vance Borchers to defeat rival Lincoln 61-53 on Saturday night at the Rider gymnasium.

Roosevelt improves to 6-0 while Lincoln falls to 3-4.

Elliot Whitney led the Patriots with 15 points. J.T. Rock added 14 and Khalil Cisse scored 13.

