Skyforce fall to Memphis in Mario Chalmers debut

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skyforce were defeated 113-105 by the Memphis Hustle on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon in the first of a two-game series.

DJ Stewart led the Skyforce (2-3) in scoring for the third time this season, with 20 points on 6-7 FGA. Stewart added a career-high 11 rebounds in the loss. Micah Potter (19 points and 12 rebounds) added his second double double of the regular season, as well.

Sioux Falls had a 10-point lead at halftime, but Memphis (1-2) outscored the Skyforce 35-23 in the third quarter. The Skyforce were able to cut the Hustle lead down to four points at the 4:37 mark of the fourth quarter, but Memphis finished with an 11-5 run to seal the team’s first victory of the regular season.

In his first game back to the team from his NBA Call-Up, Brandon Knight had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Chalmers added six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30:10 minutes of work.

Memphis was led by Freddie Gillespie with 22 points and nine rebounds. Cameron Young added 17 points off the bench, while David Stockton contributed 14 points and four assists.

Both teams will face off again Sunday at 3:00 PM CST in the series finale.

