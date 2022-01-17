Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Commission to consider fairgrounds task force

Sioux Empire Fair
Sioux Empire Fair(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County commissioners will consider a resolution Tuesday on whether to establish a task force that would review and establish a future vision for the William H. Lyon Fair Grounds.

According to SiouxFalls.Business, the commission “seeks to focus future county investments, community support and donor gifts, both for facilities and general operating support, to best meet the needs of the community and the intent of the Lyon’s gift,” according to the resolution on Tuesday’s agenda.

You can read more about the task force proposal here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue performed on Lake Poinsett on Friday
Rescue performed on Lake Poinsett on Friday
Firefighters in New York rescued a dog that was trapped on a frozen river.
PHOTOS: Firefighters rescue dog trapped on frozen river
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station
Southwest Minnesota State University cancels MLK day events to honor his families wishes
Southwest Minnesota State University cancels MLK day events to honor his family’s wishes
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the owner of the car had started it to let it warm up before the...
Car catches fire in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Pickleball popularity
Pickleball is gaining in popularity in Sioux Falls
Julian Beaudion poses for a photo with the newly unveiled statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
LIVE @ 11: Community leaders honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Rally held to protest policies aimed at transgender students
Rally held to protest policies aimed at transgender students
Rally held to protest policies aimed at transgender students
Rally held to protest policies aimed at transgender students