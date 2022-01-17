Commission to consider fairgrounds task force

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County commissioners will consider a resolution Tuesday on whether to establish a task force that would review and establish a future vision for the William H. Lyon Fair Grounds.

According to SiouxFalls.Business, the commission “seeks to focus future county investments, community support and donor gifts, both for facilities and general operating support, to best meet the needs of the community and the intent of the Lyon’s gift,” according to the resolution on Tuesday’s agenda.

