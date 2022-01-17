A Couple of Nice Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- There’s a chance we could see a little patchy fog develop across eastern parts of the region. Once that burns out, we should see decreasing cloud cover for most of the region. Highs will range from the mid 30s in the northeast to the upper 40s and low 50s out west. The wind should stay fairly light today, but will start to switch to the northwest out west. Tuesday is looking like another great day with highs in the 40s for most, but the wind will pick up.

Cold air will come spilling into the region Tuesday night and into the middle of the week. Lows by Wednesday morning will be around zero, if not dropping below zero up north. Highs will struggle to make it into the single digits to near 10. It will stay breezy Wednesday, but the wind will die down for Thursday. Morning lows by Thursday morning will be in the teens below zero for most with highs struggling to make it above zero again for some.

There’s a slight chance we could see a little precipitation move through Friday into Friday night. Right now, it doesn’t look like we’ll see much, if any, accumulating snowfall across the region. We’ll keep you updated on that through the week! Highs over the weekend should jump back into the 20s.

