Dakota Wesleyan sweeps basketball doubleheader with Mount Marty

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -WOMENS RECAP

Three players reached double figures, including a game-high 13 points from freshman Lacey Sprakel, and the Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball program completed the season sweep of in-state rival Mount Marty University with a 68-39 victory on Sunday afternoon from the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D. Dakota Wesleyan outscored its Great Plains Athletic Conference foe, 22-8, in the first quarter and rolled to its 16th win of the 2021-22 campaign.

HOW IT HAPPENED

DWU jumped out to a decisive edge, 10-0, in the early going following a layup by Sprakel and a 3-pointer from Tiger (16-4, 8-4 GPAC) junior Rynn Osthus, who connected off an assist from Kaylee Kirk. Sprakel, the Crofton, Neb., native finished the game 4-of-9 from the field along with six rebounds.

After a pair of 3-pointers by Mount Marty, the DWU advantage reached 14, 22-8, at the end of the first quarter. Jada Campbell finished near the rim while fellow senior Natalie Gottlob knocked down a pair of free throws. Campbell also scored in double figures with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting as Dakota Wesleyan knocked down 16 free throws in the contest, and the Tigers looked to push the momentum.

An Osthus 3-pointer midway through the second frame forced a Mount Marty timeout as Dakota Wesleyan now controlled a 29-10 lead. Osthus, who has now reached 10-or-more points in four-straight games, tallied 11 points including a pair of made triples. Out of the timeout, Morgan Edelman converted a jumper, though the Lancers (2-18, 1-12 GPAC) ensued with eight of the final 10 points to close out the second quarter.

Dakota Wesleyan, who narrowly outscored MMU in the second quarter, 11-10, maintained a 33-18 lead at the intermission.

Kirk, the senior point guard, kicked off the third quarter with a steal and layup while Sprakel followed with two more makes from the charity stripe. The lead hovered at 19 in favor of the Tigers before a layup from Campbell off a dish from Matti Reiner. Reiner, who finished with nine points and a team-high five assists, pushed the advantage to 43-22 with just over three minutes remaining until the fourth quarter while DWU registered 18 assists on the afternoon.

After claiming a 16-10 advantage in the third period, Dakota Wesleyan denied any chance for a comeback by the Lancers in the fourth stanza. Reiner drilled back-to-back baskets while Kirk notched multiple steals. The 5-foot-10 Tiger led the Dakota Wesleyan in steals with six while she also managed seven points and seven rebounds.

A late layup by Osthus, and four-points from Grace Fryda helped close the 68-39 home win as Dakota Wesleyan completes the season sweep of MMU and has won 14 of the last 15 in the series. DWU outrebounded Mount Marty, 44-27, and held the Lancers to just 22.8% from the floor.

UP NEXT

Head coach Jason Christensen and the Tigers hit the road next weekend with a doubleheader in Nebraska beginning with Hastings College at 5 p.m. on Friday from Lynn Farrell Arena in Hastings, Neb.

MENS RECAP

Dakota Wesleyan men’s basketball pulls out the win in a low scoring game where neither team shot above 40% from the floor. While neither team shot above 40% from the floor, DWU posted a better shooting percentage of 38.6%, compared to MMU shooting 30.6% from the field.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Score:

DWU 53 – MMU 40

Records:

DWU 8-10 Overall (GPAC 5-6)

MMU 5-16 Overall (GPAC 1-11)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Tigers and Lancers were both scoreless through the first two minutes and 15-seconds; Jeffrey Schuch got the Tigers on the board with a layup and the 2-0 lead.

The Lancers tied the game at 4-4 after seven and half minutes with a jump shot and the first tie of the game.

Shortly after MMU tied the game, the Lancers were up 12-9 on the Tigers with 7:54 remaining in the first half following two made free throws.

Mason Larson , put DWU back on track after a three-pointer for the 12-12 tie with 6:13 minutes left before the break.

Schuch made a big shot beyond the arc with just under two minutes remaining as the Tigers were on top 19-17.

The DWU lead didn’t last long before MMU tied the game at 19-19 heading into the last 30-seconds.

One-second before the halftime buzzer, Teegan Evers collected on a layup for the 21-19 lead heading into the locker room at half.

Starting the second half, the Lancers hit a jump shot right away tying the game again at 21-21.

With a 25-23 lead, the Tigers went cold for over three-minutes of play, as the Lancers were looking to make their first basket in over five-minutes.

As DWU held Mount Marty scoreless down the stretch for over four-minutes of play, it allowed the Tigers to jump out to 12-point lead entering the last 3:50 minutes of play.

Dakota Wesleyan put the emphasis on the win at home as Larson connected with Evers for the high-flying dunk and the 53-40 victory at home.

While the Tigers did not shoot their best from the floor, they were still able to outshoot Mount Marty 38.6% to 30.6% from the floor.

DWU held MMU to shooting only 9.5% beyond the arc as the Tigers shot 20% from distance.

Dakota Wesleyan outrebounded Mount Marty 37-26 and outscored them 8-3 on second change points.

The Tigers forced nine turnovers from the Lancers, converting them into ten points off those turnovers.

Mount Marty forced seven Dakota Wesleyan turnovers and scored four points off those same turnovers.

The Tigers tallied 32 points in the paint and two Fastbreak points in the game with five ties and six lead changes.

BEYOND THE RESULTS

UP NEXT

Dakota Wesleyan men’s basketball is back in action on Friday, January 21 as they travel to Hastings, Nebraska for another GPAC matchup. The Tigers will face off against the Broncos of Hastings College for a 6:45 p.m. tip off Friday.

