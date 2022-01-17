Avera Medical Minute
LIVE @ 11: Community leaders honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Julian Beaudion poses for a photo with the newly unveiled statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Community leaders will gather at Van Eps Park in Sioux Falls Monday morning to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his life’s work and contributions.

Dr. King visited Sioux Falls on January 12, 1961. It was his first trip to the state. He spoke at a dinner meeting of the Knife and Fork Club, at the Cataract Hotel. He was not allowed to stay at the hotel. Instead, he had to spend the night at St. John’s First Baptist Church. The church stood in the area that is now Van Eps Park.

Monday’s event will include a proclamation by Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken.

