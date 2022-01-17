USD alum Hagedorn & his Memphis Hustle finish sweep of Skyforce

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped a 107-99 decision to the Memphis Hustle on Sunday afternoon from the Sanford Pentagon.

The Skyforce (2-4) held a 93-87 lead with 5:02 remaining, but the Hustle (2-2) went on a 20-6 run to close the contest.

In his first game back with the team, Javonte Smart led Sioux Falls with 17 points on 8-20 FGA, four steals, three rebounds and two assists. Martin Krampelj added a regular season high 17 points and nine rebounds, as well, to lead off the bench.

Tarkus Ferguson (14 points on 5-6 FGA) secured his fourth game of 14-plus points in the regular season. Micah Potter (11 points and 12 rebounds) led the team in rebounding for the third time and has posted back-to-back games with a double double.

Shaq Buchanan led the Hustle with 33 points on 14-29 FGA. Buchanan added six rebounds, four assists and four steals, as well. Freddie Gillespie contributed 10 points and 16 rebounds in the victory.

The Skyforce finish off a three-game homestand on Tuesday versus the South Bay Lakers. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 PM CST. Memphis travels to Salt Lake City to face the Stars on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both games are slated for an 8:00 PM CST tip-off.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.