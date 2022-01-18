2nd child COVID-19 death reported in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported a second COVID-19 child death as active cases continued to rise.

The Department of Health reported one additional death Tuesday. The latest victim was someone between the age of 0-9, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. The state’s first child COVID-19 death was reported last Wednesday.

Officials also reported 2,267 new cases, with active cases rising almost 2,000 to 28,813.

Current hospitalizations fell by one to 348.

