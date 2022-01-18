Avera Medical Minute: Keeping resolution fitness goals with Avera’s AR-FIT program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new year often brings new resolutions.

One of the most common goals for people in the New Year is to lose some weight and live a healthier lifestyle.

So, how do you set yourself up for success, and make sure those goals don’t fall to the wayside within the first couple months of the New Year?

Many people find that working out in a group setting and working with a physical trainer is helpful in keeping committed to fitness goals.

Avera’s AR-FIT programs offer both.

“AR FIT is an all-adult fitness class that we offer here at Avera sports it’s structured as a workout,” said Hannah Nielson, AR Fit Instructor, and Exercise Specialist.

The AR-FIT program offers full-body circuit training with high-intensity training elements for adults looking to move better, get stronger, and stay healthy.

This small-group, the trainer-led format allows trainers like Nielson to customize workouts to accommodate different levels of fitness ability within each class.

“The key takeaway would be that anyone can do an AR-FIT class whether you are a beginner or if you’ve been in the gym for a long time. We can modify exercises or we can make something a little more difficult if you’re someone who needs an extra push,” said Nielson.

That extra push can go a long way.

“It’s just that accountability element that a lot of people really need and it’s really pushes them,” said Nielson.

Kelly Sue Campbell has been involved with AR-FIT for the last several years.

She says the new gym, flexibility of the class schedule, knowledgeable trainers, and variety in the workouts keeps her coming back.

“I really like the trainers here they keep me in good form, make sure all the exercises are done correctly and they’re really positive and encouraging while I’m doing them.

The workouts are always new, there’s always something different they’re not always the same workout it’s always good and new.”

With her busy family, she says these classes keep her in shape so she can keep up with her kids.

“Showing up is 90 percent of it so just show up and try it and you’ll be better for it, you’ll feel better for it,” said Campbell.

AR-FIT offers 12 week challenges for participants. The next one starts on January 24, 2022.

For more information, visit Avera.org/MedicalMinute

