“Betty White Challenge” prompts donations to local animal shelter

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The legacy of Betty White continued Monday as people participated in the “Betty White Challenge” by donating to local animal shelters in honor of the beloved actress.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society saw quite a few donations.

“It’s awesome to honor her and that she loved animals so much,” Mackenzie Victor said, the marketing coordinator for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

The humane society is appreciative of the support.

“We have an awesome community that always steps up and helps us out, and I think it’s just fun to just do it for Betty White,” Victor said.

This is also a great opportunity to remember that the humane society needs your help year-round.

“It’s very expensive to run the shelter. So we are always in need of food for the animals we need some large durable dog toys. We also need money for the medical care for the animals such as vaccinations and things like that,” Victor said.

Aside from donations, another way to help out is by adopting a furry friend.

“If you make sure that you are ready for it then yes, absolutely, every time we find an animal a home it is a great day,” Victor said.

No matter how you choose to help, it’s special to see a viral challenge helping animals in need.

“Animals, in general, are just priceless and they give love no matter what. So to see the community show up today just proves that we do have an awesome community in Sioux Falls and we always appreciate everything everybody does for us especially for Betty Whites Birthday,” Victor said.

If you missed your opportunity to donate to honor Betty White, you can still make donations on the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Website or their Facebook page.

