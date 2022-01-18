CO2 pipeline meetings scheduled in Flandreau, Garretson and online

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It could seem like a story from science fiction. Capture Carbon dioxide from ethanol or fertilizer plants, and before it’s released in the air....bury it deep underground.

The concept is a reality in other states. In theory, the process could reduce carbon emissions from ethanol and fertilizer plants by 50 percent.

Elizabeth Burns-Thomspon with navigator CO2 says their Heartland Greenway Systems Pipeline would capture carbon dioxide, dehydrate it, compress it to a liquid form and send it to Illinois over a mile deep underground.

“I’ve worked in agriculture all of my life. I’m really excited about what this project means for the future,” said Burns-Thomspon.

The concept takes on a personal tone when the plan is to run a CO2 pipeline through your own land. Mark Lupka is the 5th generation on their Leola farm, raising the 6th generation, facing plans for the Summit co2 pipeline.

“We lay awake at night, and we worry is this rain gonna hit us this evening? Or is our crop gonna make it? Our livestock gonna be okay in this storm,” said Lupka.

Adding to his worries, what would happen if there was a leak of this hazardous material escaping the pipeline? Burns-Thomspon describes how they’ll monitor the Heartland pipeline.

“The temperature of the product, the product moving through the liquefied co2, the pressure associated with it the flow so volumetric measurements to make sure that what’s coming in is actually equivalent to what’s coming out,” said Burns-Thomspon.

She hopes for a large turnout at the information meetings.

“So that you know, someone is there and available and knowledgeable to answer questions about every aspect of the project,” said Burns-Thomspon.

The worry is understandable, as a leak in Mississippi in 2020 depleted oxygen for residents in Yazoo County.

A first responder described the evacuations of a small town and finding unconscious people in the wake of the green fog coming from the leak. “All of them were unresponsive. A white foam coming out their nose in her mouth,” he said.

Some were given oxygen just in time.

“What if something happens here? Will I be able to get my family out in time? Well, my friends be able to well my community be able to do something,” said Lupka.

For the Heartland Greenway Pipeline, there are two in-person meetings on January 18th for anyone to attend. In Garretson from 11 am to 1 pm and in Flandreau from 5:30 to 7. A virtual meeting is also scheduled on January 25th.

