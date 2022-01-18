Avera Medical Minute
Creating a healthier lifestyle for 2022

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we settle into the new year, we may feel a little off after possibly overeating during the holidays. We had Registered Dietician Lauren Cornay from Avera Heart Hospital share how to embark on a healthier lifestyle. The important thing to remember is not to focus on what you want to take away from your diet. Cornay said everything in moderation should be the main rule of thought.

