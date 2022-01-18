Dakota State men slam Trinity Bible with great balance

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Eleven different Dakota State (S.D.) men’s basketball scored in the final non-conference contest at DSU Fieldhouse, rolling past Trinity Bible (N.D.) 85-59 Monday evening. Thirteen different Trojans also recorded at least a round in the game.

Dakota State earned its fifth win in the last six games, raising their overall record to 8-12. Trinity Bible fell to 9-10 overall record.

The Trojans continues season-high five-game home stand Friday evening as they return to North Star Athletic Association action. DSU hosts Waldorf (Iowa) with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off at DSU Fieldhouse.

Dakota State (S.D.) 85, Trinity Bible (N.D.) 59 – FINAL

Dakota State made its first five field goals of the game to spark a 11-3 run, capped by a layup by Ronnie Latting (assisted by Maxwell Nielson ) with sixteen minutes, forty-seven seconds on the clock.

The Lions answered with a 14-5 run to regain their lead at 17-16 after Tyrik Ward’s basket with 11:54 left before halftime.

DSU led 38-32 at halftime, thanks to their red-hot 64 percent field goal shooting. The Trojans missed just nine shots (16-of-25 field goals) in the first twenty minutes of the game. TBC was 41.4 percent from the field (12-of-29 field goals).

Ward kicked off the second half with a jump shot as the Lions trimmed DSU’s lead to 38-34 with 19:43 left.

Dakota State then went on to score nine straight points to balloon their lead to 47-34 after a 3-pointer by Nielson with 16:37 remaining.

The Trojans never trailed for the rest of the game. Jordan Lynn drained a 3-pointer (assisted by Chris Morales ) with 5:38 left to give DSU its biggest lead of the game at 76-47.

Dakota State outscored Trinity Bible 47-27 in the final twenty minutes of the game.

Lynn scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds, and contributed three assists for the Trojans. Deshawn Kelly added 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists off the bench.

Wood tallied 11 points, five rebounds, and a block for DSU. Latting and Morales each added nine points. Morales had five assists and three steals.

Berto Gittens recorded eight points, four rebounds, four steals, and three assists for Dakota State. Jade Burma and Nielson each had six points. Nielson dished out four assists. Braden Brandriet scored five points and registered three assists.

Marcellus Mencarini led the Lions with 12 points and four assists. Ward, Caleb Phillips, and Khalil Bolden each had 10 points. Bolden had five assists and three steals.

Ward posted a double-double with 10 rebounds for TBC. Rowdy Water added five rebounds.

Dakota State shot 36-of-61 from the field compared to Trinity Bible 23-of-59 field goals (39 percent). DSU drained 9-of-22 3-pointers, while TBC was 6-of-16 from the 3-point line.

The Trojans outrebounded the Lions 36-28.

Dakota State dished out a season-high 24 assists in the game.

DSU outscored TBC 23-13 in points off turnovers, 50-26 inside the paint, and 37-12 in bench points.

Game recap courtesy Dakota State Athletics

