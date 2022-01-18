Avera Medical Minute
Department of Revenue opens new Aberdeen office

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People who live in the Aberdeen area now have an office to visit to help answer their tax-related questions.

The Department of Revenue reopened its Aberdeen office Tuesday.

The office is located at 420 S Roosevelt Street.

It is open to the public. The office accepts walk-ins or appointments.

People can receive assistance in completing tax returns for their households or businesses. They can also get a sales tax license or answers to any other general questions.

The office encourages customers to call and verify the office is open if winter weather causes poor road conditions.

A complete list of contact information for all Department of Revenue locations can be found on the contact section on the Department of Revenue’s website.

For additional information or to set up an appointment, please contact the Aberdeen office at 1(605) 626-2218.

