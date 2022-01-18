Avera Medical Minute
Investigators set to testify Tuesday in Ravnsborg impeachment probe

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (file)
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (file)(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several law enforcement officials who led the investigation into a fatal crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg are set to testify before a legislative committee considering his impeachment.

Testimony before the House Select Committee on Investigation will begin Tuesday afternoon. Unlike most of the committee’s proceedings so far, this portion will be open to the public.

The committee met last month and again Monday in executive session, which means closed to the public, to discuss which elements of the investigative materials should be redacted before they were released to the public.

Dakota News Now obtained a list of all the items the committee decided to redact. Nearly all the reacted material involved personal information like date of birth, home addresses, personal cell phone numbers, and social security numbers. All photos of the body of the victim in the crash were also redacted.

Caption

Ravnsborg is facing an impeachment probe for his role in a fatal crash back in September of 2020, where he struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever with his car. Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges, though those charged did not find him criminally at fault for the crash.

Several officials, including Gov. Kristi Noem, have called for Ravnsborg to resign following the crash. Lawmakers initiated impeachment proceedings after he refused to step down. The House Select Committee, a bipartisan group of nine lawmakers, will decide whether a vote to remove Ravnborg from office will be put to the full House.

Testimony will begin Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., and is scheduled to continue Wednesday afternoon. A full list of officials scheduled testify can be found here.

