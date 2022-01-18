Madison businessman donates $5 million for new DSU football stadium

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new football stadium for Dakota State University is one step closer to a reality following a major donation from a Madison businessman.

Brian Kern donated $5 million to the university for the new athletics facility, DSU officials announced Tuesday.

This donation from Kern will help fund the multi-phase athletics complex for Dakota State, according to a press release from the university. DSU is currently seeking legislative approval for the project. It will also continue to provide resources for scholarships annually and to the Leslie Grayson Kern Memorial endowed scholarship, which Kern previously helped establish in memory of his wife who died from cancer in 1997.

“Brian has been a long-time supporter of the athletes at Dakota State,” Director of Athletics Jeff Dittman said. “He was the person who helped us develop our current weight room that benefits every athlete at DSU. We are very thankful for all he has done for us.”

Kern owns Rosebud Wood Projects, a manufacturing facility that specializes in making cabinets.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.