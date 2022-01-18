Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Madison businessman donates $5 million for new DSU football stadium

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new football stadium for Dakota State University is one step closer to a reality following a major donation from a Madison businessman.

Brian Kern donated $5 million to the university for the new athletics facility, DSU officials announced Tuesday.

This donation from Kern will help fund the multi-phase athletics complex for Dakota State, according to a press release from the university. DSU is currently seeking legislative approval for the project. It will also continue to provide resources for scholarships annually and to the Leslie Grayson Kern Memorial endowed scholarship, which Kern previously helped establish in memory of his wife who died from cancer in 1997.

“Brian has been a long-time supporter of the athletes at Dakota State,” Director of Athletics Jeff Dittman said. “He was the person who helped us develop our current weight room that benefits every athlete at DSU. We are very thankful for all he has done for us.”

Kern owns Rosebud Wood Projects, a manufacturing facility that specializes in making cabinets.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Pickleball popularity
Pickleball is gaining in popularity in Sioux Falls
Rally held to protest policies aimed at transgender students
Rally held to protest policies aimed at transgender students
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sioux Empire Fair
Commission to consider fairgrounds task force

Latest News

Suspect arrested after Yankton stabbing
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (file)
Investigators set to testify Tuesday in Ravnsborg impeachment probe
List of redacted files from Ravnsborg investigation
Healthy eating for 2022
Creating a healthier lifestyle for 2022