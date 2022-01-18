Martial arts studio in Sioux Falls seeing rapid increase in students

Avera Medical Minute
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Larry Hoover has been doing martial arts for over 50 years including teaching at his own Sioux Falls studio in the Western Mall for nearly 35 years.

“I’m very fortunate I took my hobby of taekwondo and I turned it into a career so I’m very lucky that when I go to work, it’s not always work,” Hoover said.

Hoover’s Martial Arts has always been busy as the American Taekwondo Association has named it “School of the Year” four times, but the last year has seen even more business.

“Our association nationwide is exploding just exploding, the last 6th months we’re full we have a waiting list of students to get in,” Hoover said.

More students could also be on the way soon as hoover is about to test to become a 9th-degree black belt something very few people have ever done.

“Getting the body ready has been exciting at 61 it doesn’t work as it did at 21 if I get my 9th degree I think I’ll be the 13th or 14th 9th degree in our association,” Hoover said.

Anyone both young and old can do martial arts as Hoover’s students range from ages 4-78.

For information on classes click here.

