One More Nice Day

Much Colder Tomorrow, Thursday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Watch out for some patchy fog in eastern parts of the region this morning. Otherwise, we’ll be in and out of cloud cover today. It’s going to be another gorgeous day with highs ranging from the upper 30s in the north to the upper 40s in the south. The wind will switch to the northwest and will pick up this afternoon as cold air starts to spill into the region. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the single digits above and below zero. The wind will stay with us so Wind Chill Advisories will be in effect for eastern and northern parts of the region through noon tomorrow.

The cold air hangs around Wednesday night with a lot of us around the region dropping into the teens below zero to near -20. By Friday, we’re tracking our next round of precipitation. At this point, it doesn’t look very organized and would move through quickly. That would result in a rain/snow mix and potentially some minor snow accumulation. We’ll be monitoring that in the next few days. That will mean temperatures will warm up into the upper 20s to the 30s and then we’ll gradually fall again to the teens and 20s for highs by this weekend.

Next week, temperatures will begin to drop off once more, but generally favor dry weather.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

